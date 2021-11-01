Google Tensor Successor For Pixel 7 Already In Works; Expected Upgrades, Features News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

The Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro models witnessed the advent of Google's first-ever mobile chipset - the Google Tensor. Now, it seems the company is already working on its successor. At least that's what the speculations hint at. The rumored chipset will likely embrace the seventh generation of the Pixel smartphone due for next year.

Folks at 9to5Google have managed to spot something intriguing while taking a close look at the apps on the Pixel 6. The team discovered references to a "Cloudripper," a Pixel-related codename. However, it isn't the codename for either Pixel 7 or 7 Pro.

Pixel 6 Apps Hint At New Processor

They believe it is a codename for the second-gen Google Tensor chipset, with the model number "GS201." The same model number was also spotted by Mishaal Rahman in a newly-released Android code changes.

Considering that this codename is already present in Pixel-related apps, it's likely that the company is already working on the development of a new SoC. This shouldn't come as a surprise because most companies start such developments way before the devices are supposed to be launched. Google is expected to launch a new Tensor chip each year.

This, by no means, is a confirmation that the chip is coming and it will power the Pixel 7 series. The company isn't planning on giving up on its chipsets, as there are many benefits of having them in their arsenal.

Why Making In-House Chips Is Beneficial?

Google joined forces with Samsung for the development of the first Tensor chipset. The chip makes it possible for Google to leverage its AI better than ever before. Having full control over the chipset allows the company to achieve more in mobility than relying on chipsets from Qualcomm, or any other chipmaker for that matter.

Apple has been producing its own chips for iPhones for years, and it has worked wonders for them. Google is looking to achieve the same heights. Even Oppo has reportedly started working on its own chipset that will power its flagship devices.

As of now, there's no word on when the Google Pixel 7 series will see the light of day, but it's most likely to arrive in Q4 2022. So, we'll have to wait for the new Google Tensor chipset for quite some time.

Best Mobiles in India