Grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 21,350: Here’s how

Samsung recently introduced its latest flagship offering the Galaxy Note 9 for the users. The Note 9 is one of the most power-packed device which you can grab at the moment. And if you are planning to upgrade to the latest flagship device then this is a perfect time to grab one. Samsung had first launched the Note 9 in New York on August 9 and the device made an entry in the Indian smartphone market yesterday i.e August 22. The flagship device is already up for orders and the device will be available in offline stores from August 24.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available in two RAM and storage variants. The first variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, whereas, the second comes with an 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,990 respectively. However, as mentioned earlier if you're planning to upgrade to the latest flagship device then this is the right time as you can avail various discounts and exchange offers on the device.

HDFC Cashback offers:

If you are an HDFC bank card holder then there are 'Finance and Upgrade offers' for you. You can avail Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards. The offer is also valid for no cost EMI offers. This offer is valid for all the variants of Note 9 till August 2018. Samsung has mentioned that the cashback offer will be processed to the customer's card associated with the account with 90 days of completion of the transaction.



Paytm Mall cashback offer:

Users can avail an extra discount of Rs 6,000 on the Note 9. Samsung has teamed up with Paytm to offer Rs 6,000 Paytm cashback on purchasing the smartphone through Paytm Mall app or from the website. The cashback amount will be processed and credited to the Paytm Wallet after 12 days of shipment. However, the offer is not applicable on cash on delivery.

Get Rs 6000 extra off on exchange:

Samsung is also offering an additional discount on the Galaxy Note 9 in exchange for your old device. You can avail the exchange offer on regular smartphones, however, if you have some specific device then you can avail additional Rs 6,000 exchange value discount.

The smartphones that are eligible to get Rs 6,000 extra exchange value includes Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Huawei P9, Mi Mix 2, Vivo Xplay5 Lite, Vivo V7 Plus, Vivo V9, Vivo X9s Plus, Oneplus 3T, OnePlus 5, Oppo R11, Oppo F7, Oppo R11 Plus, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, Sony Xperia XZs, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia Z5.

Apart from the above-mentioned offers, you can also get the Galaxy S9 Plus for a total of Rs 46,550 (with Rs 6,000 extra value valid till August 31) this brings the price further down to Rs 21,350. Also, the Galaxy Note 8 users can get a maximum of Rs 38,550 under the same offer. This brings the price further down to Rs 29,350.