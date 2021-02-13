HMD Global Might Launch Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phone Soon In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

HMD Global has announced the launch of a new 4G feature in the United States. The Nokia 6300 4G feature phone is already available in Europe and has now debuted in the US in three colors, such as Cyan Green, White, and Charcoal. The 4G feature phone is priced at $69.99 (close to Rs. 5,100).

The company has not announced any plans for launching the same feature phone in India; however, it is expected that soon it will bring the device to some other markets. The feature phone is likely to be priced under Rs. 5,500 as other handsets of the company in the same category are priced under Rs. 4,000.

Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phone Specifications: Details

The Nokia 6300 4G feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA IPA display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of in-house storage that can be increased up to 32GB through a microSD card. The feature phone comes with a 1500 mAh battery, which can last up to 27 days as per Nokia claims.

The 4G feature phone has a rear VGA camera and flash. The feature phone runs KaiOS. It supports WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Assistant, YouTube, and many more apps. The feature phone also has a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Nokia 150 And Nokia 125 Feature Phones In India: Details

In 2020, the company launched the Nokia 150 and the Nokia 125 feature phones. The Nokia 150 is available at Rs. 2,299 and will be available through retailers and Nokia.com/phones. While the Nokia 125 is available at Rs. 1,999 and already available on retail shops and Nokia.com/phones.

These feature phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display along with 240 320 resolution. These feature phones come with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek processor. Furthermore, these feature phones support rear-mounted VGA camera.

Best Mobiles in India