Honor 9X Pro India Launch Pegged For May 12: Expected Hardware And Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor launched its first affordable pop-up selfie camera smartphone called the Honor 9X back in January in India. The company was also expected to introduce the Honor 9X Pro, but no information regarding its arrival was shared at the launch event. We haven't heard any launch plans from the company since then. However, the arrival details of the 9X Pro has now been tipped.

Honor 9X Pro India Launch Details

The Honor 9X Pro is set to arrive on May 12 in India. The information comes via a tweet where the company has teased the launch of its new product packed with the HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor powered smartphone. While the company has not confirmed the arrival date, a report via IANS reveals this detail.

The report further suggests that the company is likely to launch the smartphone between Rs. 15,000- Rs. 20,000 price segment. It is said to be available on sale on Flipkart and will be the first device by the company to come pre-loaded with the latest AppGallery from Huawei.

Notably, the handset has already been announced outside India. Therefore, we have an idea about what to expect in terms of hardware from the Honor 9X Pro. The Honor 9X Pro will arrive with a 6.59-inch display that will deliver 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and have a pixel density of 391 PPI.

The smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Kirin 810 chipset which will be paired with 8GB RAM. The device might arrive with 128GB storage configuration and support up to 512GB microSD card. As for the optics, the device will be packed with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, and 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects.

The Honor 9X Pro will also feature a pop-up selfie camera setup similar to the standard 9X housing a 16MP sensor. It is worth noting that the handset was announced last year with Android Pie OS. So, there is a possibility that this device could ship with this dated software in India as well. A 4,000 mAh battery is what will keep the lights on.

