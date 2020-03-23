Honor Play 9A Launch Confirmed On March 30 Besides Honor 30S News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone the Honor Play 9A on March 30, 2020. The company is planning to launch the smartphone on the same day along with the launch of Honor 30S. Here are the details:

The company has officially announced the new on its official Weibo handle. According to the post, the Honor Play 9A will target the young generation and will arrive with a massive battery with better performance. The company also claimed that the smartphone is capable of delivering a battery life of 3 days in a single charge.

However, the company doesn't share a lot of information about the device. Moreover, the announcement of the upcoming smartphone was quite unexpecting because there were no information or teaser of the Honor Play 9A was surfaced on the web.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology China shared an image of a device with triple rear camera setup and the smartphone offers a punch-hole front camera setup. The rear camera is said to feature an AI camera placed vertically at the top-left corner of the phone. The image also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The smartphone was listed with a model number AKA-AL10 and it was spotted online in the Ministry's database. However, there are no details about the smartphone has been revealed by the company and by any other sources. Reports suggest that the phone will fall under budget-segment and it will be a 4G smartphone.

We need to wait for the official launch to know more about the smartphone which is going to be held on March 30, 2020. We are still one week ahead of the launch so we can expect some information about the smartphone before launch.

Source

Best Mobiles in India