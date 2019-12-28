Honor Play, Honor 9N New EMUI Update Released News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has released a new firmware update for two of its popular smartphones - the Honor 9N and the Honor Play. Both are affordable offerings from Huawei's sister brand and are getting an Android-based EMUI update. The latest firmware brings some bug fixes along with a new security patch.

Honor Play, Honor 9N Firmware Update

A report from PiunikaWeb suggests that Honor has dished out an update for both the Honor 9N and the Honor Play. The Honor Play update comes with an EMUI 9.1.0.358 (C636E2R1P12) firmware build and weighs around 279.4MB in size.

Whereas, the update for the Honor 9N carries EMUI 9.1.0.131 (C675E15R1P4) build number and weighs approximately 217MB. The update for both the handsets brings along the latest December 2019 Android security patch. Besides the security patch, the update doesn't bring any specific new features to both the handsets.

Honor Play Specifications

The Honor Play is a premium mid-range smartphone that is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It makes use of an octa-core Kirin 970 chipset which is clubbed with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, 4GB RAM and up to 256GB expandable storage option.

It packs a dual-camera setup at the rear which comprises a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset sports a 16MP camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The camera supports 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps video recording and offers features like HDR, 4K video recording, AI Beauty, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time Lapse, Slow Motion.

Honor 9N Features

The Honor 9N packs a 5.84-inch LCd display with 1080 c 2280 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC paired with MaliT830 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Honor 9N also has a dual-lens camera module housing a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera upfront. The handset is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India