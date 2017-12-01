HTC U Play 2 likely stops by Geekbench with 4GB RAM and SD660 SoC

HTC U Play was unveiled in January this year and launched in India in February at a price point of Rs. 39,990. Given that we have almost reached the end of this year, it makes sense to think that the company could be working on its successor.

This is what a Slashleaks report also tips as an alleged smartphone with the model number HTC X2-HT has been spotted on the Geekbench database. The device is expected to be the HTC U Play 2 and the benchmark listing has revealed the key specifications of what we can expect from it.

Going by the benchmark listing, the alleged HTC U Play 2 with the model number X2-HT is believed to arrive with a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 SoC. The previous generation model of the U Play was powered by the Helio P10 SoC giving us a hint that the upcoming one has a significantly upgraded processor. This processor is listed to be teamed up with 4GB RAM while the older model has 3GB RAM.

Another core specification that has been revealed by the benchmark listing is the Android 8.0 Oreo update that is expected to be topped with HTC Sense. The HTC U Play came with the Sense Companion feature that uses artificial intelligence to learn the daily activity of the users and adapt to the same. This feature is believed to be seen in its successor as well.

Apart from these specifications, the Geekbench benchmark listing of the HTC U Play 2 does not shed light on any further aspect of the upcoming smartphone. We need to wait for more details regarding the second generation U Play to surface online to know further details. One thing that we can get to know is that the device will definitely have improved specifications as the processor and RAM appear to be upgraded.