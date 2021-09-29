Huawei Flip Phone In Works; Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Foldable phones are in vogue, especially after Samsung released the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Now, Huawei is gearing up to take a piece of the foldable market with a new flip phone. So far, Huawei has released three foldable phones, and all of them have been horizontal folds. Now, we might get a vertical flip phone from Huawei.

Huawei Flip Phone In Works

Huawei is among the few smartphone makers to have ventured into the foldable phone market. The company debuted with the Huawei Mate X, which has continued for two generations. Now, the company is revamping its foldable design to include a new flip phone - at least tipster Digital Chat Station says so.

The tipster says the popular Chinese company is working on a clamshell foldable smartphone. And just like the Samsung Galaxy Z series, Huawei will be releasing the new flip phone in the high-end market. That's not all. The upcoming Huawei flip phone will be targeted at female audiences as they seem to prefer this design among foldable phones.

Apart from this, there's no other information regarding the alleged Huawei flip phone. Huawei might release the new foldable clamshell phone by the end of this year or maybe early next year to boost its sales. However, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of sale.

Huawei Flip Phone Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

It's obvious that Huawei's new flip phone is aiming to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Compared to the previous generations, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has many upgrades, including an in-display camera, water-proof certification, and much more. It looks like Samsung is sticking a deal with buyers with its new flip phone.

Apart from Huawei, the only other Chinese company to have ventured is Lenovo-owned Motorola. Motorola also released a flip phone, namely the Moto Razr, which also hit multiple markets. If Huawei wants to take on Samsung and Motorola, it'll also need to release its flip phone in the global market. With the continued trade war between the US and China, it remains to see how well the Huawei flip phone runs in the market.

