ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei P Smart 2019 listed online for Rs 20,316 in France: Leak

Huawei P Smart 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie OS

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Huawei P Smart 2019 was recently spotted online, revealing some of the specifications and features of the mid-tier smartphone. And now, the device has been listed online by a French retailer, revealing the specs, features and the price of the device before the official announcement.

    Huawei P Smart 2019 listed online for Rs 20,316 in France: Leak

     

    Huawei P Smart 2019 price

    According to the leak, the Huawei P Smart 2019 will retail for 249 Euros (Rs 20,316) and will be available in Black and Aurora Blue colors. Users in France can buy the smartphone from the source below.

    Huawei P Smart 2019 specifications

    The smartphone has a premium design with a 2.5D glass back with a gradient color scheme and a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the front with a water drop notch design.

    The Huawei P Smart 2019 comes with a 6.12-inch IPS LCD screen with 2340 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Kirin 710 Octa-core SoC is the chipset that powers the smartphone, which comes with four high-performance cores (2.2GHz Cortex-A73) and four efficient cores (1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

    The phone has 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion with dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie shooter with AI features like scene detection and Beauty mode.

    There is a 3320 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a physical headphone jack. The phone offers Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin on top. The company is yet to announce the details of global availability and pricing of the Huawei P Smart 2019.

    Source

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue