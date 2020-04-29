Huawei P Smart 2020 Key Features And Renders Surface Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei was recently tipped to be working on a new budget smartphone called the Y8s. Now, another affordable device dubbed P Smart 2020 has surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a refreshed design but pack similar hardware as its predecessor, i.e, the Huawei P Smart 2019.

Huawei P Smart 2020 Expected Features

As per WinFuture.de, the Huawei P Smart 2020 will be launched with a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display and will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display will come with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and sport a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera.

Speaking of the cameras, the U-shaped notch is said to house an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. At the rear, the vertical triple-camera module is expected to pack a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup will be completed by a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

The device is said to equip the HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC to handle all the multitasking. While its predecessor was launched with 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage, this one will arrive with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device is said to launch with Android Pie OS which will be topped with EMUI 9.1 skin.

It is worth mentioning that this device will have support for Google Mobile Services (GMS) and will come pre-installed with Google apps and services. In terms of connectivity, the device will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The device will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will draw its fuel from a 3,400 mAh battery. Sadly, there will be no support for fast charging. Huawei has not yet announced when the new P Smart 2020 will be officially announced and in which markets it will be first up for sale.

It seems that there are hardly any changes which the company has made to the hardware department. Besides, the high-resolution display, the remaining features are just sufficient enough for daily-usage. We would have appreciated if the device was announced with some major internal upgrades rather than a design overhaul.

