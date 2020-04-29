ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei P Smart 2020 Key Features And Renders Surface Online

    By
    |

    Huawei was recently tipped to be working on a new budget smartphone called the Y8s. Now, another affordable device dubbed P Smart 2020 has surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a refreshed design but pack similar hardware as its predecessor, i.e, the Huawei P Smart 2019.

    Huawei P Smart 2020 Key Features And Renders Surface Online

     

    Huawei P Smart 2020 Expected Features

    As per WinFuture.de, the Huawei P Smart 2020 will be launched with a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display and will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display will come with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and sport a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera.

    Speaking of the cameras, the U-shaped notch is said to house an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. At the rear, the vertical triple-camera module is expected to pack a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup will be completed by a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

    The device is said to equip the HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC to handle all the multitasking. While its predecessor was launched with 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage, this one will arrive with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device is said to launch with Android Pie OS which will be topped with EMUI 9.1 skin.

    It is worth mentioning that this device will have support for Google Mobile Services (GMS) and will come pre-installed with Google apps and services. In terms of connectivity, the device will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

    The device will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will draw its fuel from a 3,400 mAh battery. Sadly, there will be no support for fast charging. Huawei has not yet announced when the new P Smart 2020 will be officially announced and in which markets it will be first up for sale.

     

    It seems that there are hardly any changes which the company has made to the hardware department. Besides, the high-resolution display, the remaining features are just sufficient enough for daily-usage. We would have appreciated if the device was announced with some major internal upgrades rather than a design overhaul.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X