Indian brand OKWU launches two new budget smartphones with decent specs

Home-grown brand OKWU today launched two new smartphones called Sigma and Yu Fly in India. For those who are not aware, the company OKWU was founded only in the previous year.

Commenting on the launch of these two smartphones, Mr. Anshuman Atul, CEO and Managing Director, OKWU commented, "One thing we keep in mind while designing our phones is to work closely on aesthetics and looks. With both two models i.e. Sigma and Yu Fly, we have taken another step towards the same. Our Research and Design team has worked hard on the processor front".

"Yu Fly takes our camera to the next level. While Sigma, on one hand, has a great feel while you hold it", he added further.

Anyway, let's find out about the specs and features of the OKWU Sigma and Yu Fly.

OKWU Sigma

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display with smooth touch experience. Under the hood, the OKWU Sigma is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6737 chipset running at 1.3GHz.

The chipset is clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 64GB with the use of a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is backed by a 2,450mAh battery.

As for optics, the Sigma uses a 13MP rear-facing primary camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie shooter. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE.

The OKWU Sigma is priced at Rs. 8,200.

OKWU Yu Fly

OKWU Yu Fly sports a 5.7-inch FHD display with the pixel density of 1080p. As for the processor, the smartphone is driven by an octa-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 SoC that is paired with 2GB RAM. The device offers 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 64GB.

In terms of optics, the Yu Fly features a 13MP main camera that offers features like Face Filters, HDR, LED flash etc. Likewise, there is also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Keeping the lights on is a built-in 3,050mAh battery. This dual-SIM 4G VoLTE smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system.

As for pricing, the OKWU Yu Fly will be sold at Rs. 9,699.