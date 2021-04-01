Infinix Hot 10 Play Confirmed To Launch On April 19 Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Hot 10 Play is all set to arrive in the country, which was originally launched earlier this year with an affordable price tag. Now, the company has confirmed that the Infinix Hot 10 Play will launch on April 19 in India. It is also confirmed to come in Morandi Green, 7 Degrees Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black color options.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In India

As per the company, the Infinix Hot 10 Play will fall between the 8K - 10K segment. To recall, the phone was launched in the Philippines at PHP 4,290 which roughly translates to Rs. 6,500 in Indian currency.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Features

The phone is believed to come with identical features as the international model. Going by this, the phone would be launched in the country with a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch design to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone features the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card. It remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will get any other storage model.

The smartphone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs on Android 10 with the company's custom UI on top of it. For imaging, the Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual-rear camera setup placed at the top-left corner along with an LED flash. The camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor and an AI lens. Upfront, the phone features an 8MP sensor for selfies and videos.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, dual-SIM support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the phone measures 171.82 x 77.96 x 8.90mm in dimension.

Infinix Hot 10 Play In India

As the company has already claimed that the Infinix Hot 10 Play will fall under Rs. 10,000. Considering this, the phone can be a great rival to the upcoming Galaxy F02s which is confirmed to launch on April 5 and is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country.

