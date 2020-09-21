Infinix Note 8 With 64MP Quad Camera Setup Visits FCC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After Geekbench and NBTC certification, the Infinix Note 8 has now appeared on the FCC certification website. Earlier, both certification listings revealed some features of the handset. Now, the FCC listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals schematic images of the handset.

Everything We Know About Infinix Note 8

As per the listing, the handset will sport a quad-camera module which will be housed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. As per the listing, the quad-camera setup of the Infinix Note 8 will offer a 64MP primary camera. The resolution of the other sensors is still under wraps.

Besides, the handset will get its fuel from a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. The volume rocker and power button will be placed on the right edge.

The Geekbench listing mentioned there will be the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under its hood paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. It will measure 175 x 79 x 9mm dimensions. On the connectivity front, it will support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will run on Android 10 OS and will have a model number of X692.

The phone also has received 373 points in the single-core and 1,295 in the multi-core tests. However, the FCC listing does not reveal the display design of the handset. As the phone is appearing on various certifications, we can expect an imminent launch.

On the other hand, the company recently introduced the budget-friendly Infinix Note 7 in India with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone will go for its first sale tomorrow (September 22) via Flipkart. The handset will be available for purchase in Aether Black, Forest Green, and Bolivia Blue color options. The best-selling point of the handset will be the 48MP quad-camera module, a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

