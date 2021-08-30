iPhone 13 Might Allow Users To Make Call And Send Text Message Without Cellular Coverage News oi-Vivek

There are several leaks and rumors regarding the features of the upcoming smartphone series from Apple -- the iPhone 13. Several leaks and speculations have suggested that the iPhone 13 series will have an improved camera system with a high-refresh-rate display and a smaller notch.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a known Apple analyst, the iPhone 13 series is said to feature a low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode. If this is actually true, then the iPhone 13 series is one of the first mainstream smartphones to support LEO technology, which allows users to make voice calls and send text messages without cellular reception.

Kuo also states that LEO technology will also be available on the speculated Apple AR glasses and Apple Car, which are set to launch in the future. This should allow these devices to stay connected even if there is no cellular coverage.

How Does iPhone 13 Achieve Satellite Connection?

The same report suggests that Apple is using a customized version of the Qualcomm x60 5G modem to achieve communication over satellite. As of now, there is no information if calling and texting over satellite will be limited to Apple services like iMessage or Facetime or it will be available for third-party services as well.

Given how this technology works, Apple might have to pay to obtain these services. Hence, the company might charge the users to access these features and might even limit the availability of these features to select markets.

Will You Pay For It?

Apple currently offers a lot of monthly subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple iCloud, and more. Considering this, the satellite connectivity on the Apple iPhone is likely to be a paid service and is meant for those, who might face frequent network abruption and is expected to be a game-changer in the mobile connectivity scenario.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These smartphones are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic processor and are expected to offer next-generation performance and connectivity and are expected to launch by mid-September.

