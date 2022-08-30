Just In
iPhone 14 Pro Will Get An Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle Camera For Improved Low-Light Photograph
It looks like Apple will pack a lot of new tech into the iPhone 14 Pro series. While the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are almost confirmed to feature the new A16 Bionic chipset with an improved display, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will also get a new and improved ultra-wide angle camera.
The ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is said to have a larger pixel size, which should improve low-light performance. This should enable iPhone 14 Pro to take great shots in most lighting conditions and deliver clear images with less noise just like the primary camera.
Apple's current flagship smartphones -- the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max feature an ultra-wide angle lens with a 1.0µm (micrometer) pixel size. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 45 percent larger ultra-wide angle lens, suggesting a 1.45µm (micrometer) pixel size.
[Analysis] Minebea與大立光為iPhone 14 Pro超廣角相機VCM規格升級與Pro機種出貨比重增加的贏家 / Minebea and Largan are the winners of the iPhone 14 Pro ultra-wide camera VCM spec upgrade and the increase in Pro model shipments @mingchikuo https://t.co/e29T2wJUDT— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 30, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Will Get A Camera Overhaul
It's not just the ultra-wide angle lens that is getting upgraded on the iPhone 14 Pro. Several leaks also suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first device from Apple to feature a 48MP primary (wide-angle) camera with an aperture of f/1.8 along with support for up to 8K video recording capability.
The new camera sensors when paired with the A16 Bionic chipset should enable more camera capabilities on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Looking at the launch invite, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max might also support some sort of astrophotography, similar to the Google Pixel series.
While it is great news for those who are looking forward to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to have a dual camera setup, similar to the one on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens.
