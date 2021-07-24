iQOO 7 Monster Orange Variant Launched; Purchase During Amazon Prime Day Sale At Just Rs. 29,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 7 was launched back in April in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colors. Now, the handset has received a new color variant named Monster Orange. The new color variant will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, the features remain the same as the other color variants.

iQOO 7 Monster Orange Variant Price And Offers

The iQOO 7 Monster Orange variant has been announced at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. However, it can be purchased at Rs. 29,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale which is scheduled for July 26. Additionally, buyers can avail of a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit/debit and EMI transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI option up to 12 months and a free screen replacement for 6 months.

iQOO 7 Monster Orange Variant Features

As mentioned above, the features of the new variant are identical to the other color options. To recall, the iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with OriginOS. The device gets its power from a 4,400 mAh battery unit that comes with 66W fast charging support.

The camera department is handled by a triple-rear camera setup that houses a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. You also get camera features like OIS, HDR, Panorama, Portrait mode, and among others. Upfront, the iQOO 7 features a 16MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout. Moreover, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Should You Buy?

During the sale, you can get the device at just Rs. 29,990 which can be a good deal. The smartphone packs the flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers smartphones like the OnePlus 9R and a 66W fast charging tech that takes only 30 minutes to charge the full battery. Besides, the 48MP OIS main Sony IMX598 sensor can also take good-quality images.

