Just In
- 10 min ago Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Stops By Geekbench; Launch Imminent?
- 11 min ago Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme X7 Max 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, More
- 28 min ago Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Avail Up To 60% On Electronics And Accessories
- 52 min ago Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals Cameras & Accessories
Don't Miss
- Education Want To Become A Tattoo Artist? Check Out Skills Required And Career Opportunities
- Finance 4 Stocks That Broking Firms Are Bullish And Have A "Buy" Rating
- Movies Narappa: Chiranjeevi Reviews Venkatesh Daggubati's Latest Release; Megastar's Voice Note Goes Viral!
- Sports Tokyo Olympics: Badminton: Sai Praneeth loses to Misha Zilmerman
- News Dont’ view Mann ki Baat under narrow prism: Prasar Bharti CEO tells BBC
- Automobiles Bugatti Divo Production Ends — 40th Unit Of The Hypercar Rolls Off The Production Line
- Lifestyle Vitamin E Deficiency: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatments
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In August
iQOO 7 Monster Orange Variant Launched; Purchase During Amazon Prime Day Sale At Just Rs. 29,990
iQOO 7 was launched back in April in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colors. Now, the handset has received a new color variant named Monster Orange. The new color variant will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, the features remain the same as the other color variants.
iQOO 7 Monster Orange Variant Price And Offers
The iQOO 7 Monster Orange variant has been announced at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. However, it can be purchased at Rs. 29,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale which is scheduled for July 26. Additionally, buyers can avail of a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit/debit and EMI transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI option up to 12 months and a free screen replacement for 6 months.
iQOO 7 Monster Orange Variant Features
As mentioned above, the features of the new variant are identical to the other color options. To recall, the iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with OriginOS. The device gets its power from a 4,400 mAh battery unit that comes with 66W fast charging support.
The camera department is handled by a triple-rear camera setup that houses a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. You also get camera features like OIS, HDR, Panorama, Portrait mode, and among others. Upfront, the iQOO 7 features a 16MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout. Moreover, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
Should You Buy?
During the sale, you can get the device at just Rs. 29,990 which can be a good deal. The smartphone packs the flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers smartphones like the OnePlus 9R and a 66W fast charging tech that takes only 30 minutes to charge the full battery. Besides, the 48MP OIS main Sony IMX598 sensor can also take good-quality images.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947