iQOO Neo 3s Specs Leaked Via TENAA; New 5G Flagship Gaming Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has launched several gaming smartphones this year and multiple other devices by the brand are under development. The company is said to be working on a new smartphone which will be announced in the Neo lineup. In addition to the Neo 5 which is heading to the Indian market, the iQOO Neo3s might soon go official. The device has cleared its certification via TENAA and its entire spec sheet has been leaked.

iQOO Neo3s Features Tipped Via TENAA

The iQOO Neo 3s is expected to debut as a successor to the Neo 3 which was announced last year. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted with the Vivo V2118A model number on TENAA mobile authentication website.

The device earlier stopped by the IMEI database and Google Play Console with the same model number. The specifications tipped by TENAA include a 6.57-inch display and a triple-rear camera module.

The iQOO Neo 3s' OLED display will offer 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution and have a punch-hole design. The certification website further confirms the Neo 3s will be backed by the Snapdragon 870 processor. Notably, this same chipset was earlier tipped by Google Play Console.

As per the TENAA listing, the iQOO Neo 3s will be launched with three different RAM and storage options including 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. The company will be shipping the smartphone with Android 11 OS which with an iQOO UI skin on top.

As far as imaging setup is concerned, the iQOO Neo 3s' TENAA listing indicates a triple rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. The device will additionally have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

The certification database also suggests a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. A physical fingerprint scanner is also tipped for security. The listing finally hints at a 4,430 mAh battery driving the smartphone which will be aided by 44W fast charging.

Looking at the spec sheet, it is clear that the upcoming iQOO offering is another premium device oriented towards gaming. In addition to the high-end processor, the device features a high-resolution OLED panel which will enhance the visual experience while gaming.

Also, the selfie, as well as the primary camera hardware, is expected to deliver good output. The iQOO Neo 3s brings all the premium features to the table. What remains to be seen is the pricing. A lower price tag is what we expect and if that remains the case, the Neo 3s will surely grab some audience post its launch.

via

Best Mobiles in India