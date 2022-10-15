Just In
iQOO Neo 7 New Teaser Reveals Its Front Look, Gets Very Slim Bezels
Looks like iQOO will be drip-feeding information and images of the iQOO Neo 7 till its launch, which is set for October 20, 2022, in China. The Vivo sub-brand had revealed the rear look of its new device earlier. Now, the latest teaser completely reveals the front design.
The iQOO Neo 7, as expected, gets a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display, just like the iQOO Neo 6. The bezels are very slim and uniform on all sides, hinting at a very good screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the company has revealed key details about its display. Let's have a look at them below.
iQOO Neo 7: Display
iQOO has confirmed that its latest affordable flagship device, iQOO Neo 7, will sport a Samsung E5 grade AMOLED display. As per reports, it will be a 6.62-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be equipped with a Pro+ display chip to enhance the display colors further and boost framerates while gaming.
iQOO Neo 7: Design, Features
Moving to the rear of the handset, the iQOO Neo 7 comes in iQOO's signature orange color. The rear panel is leather-finished for a premium look and feel. Standard models may get a rear glass panel with a different finish. Furthermore, there's a square camera island, which is similar to its predecessor. However, it gets a telephoto sensor that wasn't available in the iQOO Neo 6. The telephoto sensor is positioned above the LED flash.
The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, accompanied by 13MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto sensors. For selfies and video calling duties, the device may come with at least a 16MP snapper.
The iQOO Neo 7 in China is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ flagship processor. The company seems to be betting on a MediaTek chipset this time as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (iQOO Neo 6 China) built on Samsung's fabrication process was plagued with overheating and throttling issues. The device was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website earlier, where it secured 1231 points in single-core and 4251 points in multi-core tests. It will come equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.
As per rumor mills, the iQOO Neo 7 will pack in a 5,000mAh dual-cell coupled with 120W fast charging. The smartphone may come loaded with Android 13-based Origin OS out of the box in China.
