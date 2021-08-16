JioPhone Next Sale On September 10: Expected Price, Specification, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio's newly-launched 4G smartphone is all set to go sale on September 10, 2021. The company has launched the JioPhone Next smartphone on its 44th AGM. The company launched a new smartphone in June in partnership with Google.

JioPhone Next Expected Specification

It is worth noting that the company has not announced or shared anything about the JioPhone Next smartphone. But still, several leaks suggested that the JioPhone Next is likely to run Android 11 (Go Edition) and will have HD+ Display and a single camera at the back.

The JioPhone Next is likely to have a 1440x720 resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset, which is the entry-level processor, and you will find it in the Nokia 1.4 smartphone. This phone might come up with pre-installed applications like Google's Camera Go and Duo Go.

In addition, the upcoming smartphone is likely to have 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC 4.5 in-house storage. The JioPhone Next will also have Bluetooth 4.2, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and dual SIM support.

On the optics front, the smartphone is likely to have 13MP on the rear. The rear camera is expected to support video recording, HDR, FHD+, and night mode. The smartphone will also have an 8MP camera on the front.

The company has not shared the price of the smartphone, but it is expected to be priced at Rs. 4,999. Currently, the iTel A53 Pro smartphone will cost you Rs. 5,000, which is higher than Reliance Jio's new smartphone.

JioPhone Next To Attract 2G Users Of Airtel And Vodafone-Idea

It is important to note that both telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have a huge 2G user base. The JioPhone Next is an attempt by Reliance Jio to attract the 2G user base of leading telecom operators as both leading operators are getting major revenue from 2G users.

For the unaware, Reliance Jio is leading the telecom sector with more than 400 million users, while Vodafone-Idea, which used to lead the industry after a merger is likely to file for insolvency if it does not get support from the Government.

