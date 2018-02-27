MWC 2018: Jolla Sailfish 3 with 4G feature phone support announced

At the MWC 2018 tech show, the Jolla Sailfish 3 OS was announced as promised by the company. It is the third-generation independent mobile OS, which supports new devices such as Sony Xperia XA2, the Gemini PDA, and INOI tablets. Sailfish OS is available for the latest feature phones with 4G connectivity.

The Sailfish 3 Jolla comes with full support for the regional infrastructure, such as, services to establish independent R&D centers, steady releases and OS upgrades, training, local hosting and a flexible set of features to support the customer specific requirements. The OS comes along with extended security features as well as options that will make it a solid option for several corporate solutions.

Besides the already existing support, the third-generation independent Sailfish OS 3 platform is intended to support more phones via the Sailfish community. Also, the company is planning to extend the support to other platforms, such as, corporate solutions, tablets, wearables, feature phone and a wide range of smartphones.

With Sailfish 3, Jolla will also extend its downloadable version of the platform called Sailfish X to many more new devices including the Gemini PDA. As mentioned earlier, the new OS version will also be compatible with devices such as the Sony Xperia XA2 as it is working along with Sony Open Device Program. Moreover, through the Sailfish X program, the interested users are welcome to purchase an official license in order to install the OS on their Sony Xperia XA2 smartphone. It is said that this license will be available this summer.

Planet Computers' Gemini PDA will also receive the new Sailfish OS. And, another device that will get support for this OS is a new tablet called INOI by a Russian brand. The INOI tablet comes in two variants: the 8-inch INOI T8 and a 10-inch INOI T10.

In addition to these aspects mentioned above, Jolla has also showcased a new device segment with compatibility for the Sailfish OS. Well, it is none other than the 4G enabled feature phones. Sailfish 3 will be made available in phases starting from the third quarter of this year for all customers and licenses.