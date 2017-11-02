Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie with 8MP selfie camera goes official for Rs. 4,890

After the launch of the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo, the company based in India has come up with yet another launch - the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie. The smartphone comes with a budget price tag of Rs. 4,890.

As the other budget smartphones in the market, the latest Karbonn smartphone too comes with the 4G VoLTE connectivity feature. The smartphone is a selfie-centric device and features an 8MP selfie camera at the front with Beauty mode and Night shot mode. The smartphone has been launched in Black and Blue color variants and is up for sale all over the country.

Talking about the specifications, the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie is a budget smartphone. Apparently, the device comes with entry-level specifications and features. The smartphone flaunts a 5-inch FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display and carries a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. At its heart, the entry-level Karbonn smartphone employs a quad-core processor of unknown chipset clocked at 1.1GHz. This processor is coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB default memory capacity that can be further expanded up to 32GB with the help of a microSD card.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie sports a 5MP primary camera at its rear with LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera as mentioned above. The smartphone is bundled with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and dual SIM support. A 2300mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

We need to mention that the Indian smartphone market has many such budget smartphones with 4G VoLTE. Lately, we have come across the launch of several smartphones from Intex, itel, Micromax, etc. in the entry-level market segment to lure the budget smartphone buyers. Given that the budget smartphone segment is witnessing several launches, we are sure to come across a plethora of options from several domestic players to make the buyers spoilt with choice.