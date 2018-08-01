Lenovo smartphone with dual selfie cameras spotted on TENAA

It looks like this is not the only device that is in the making as a new smartphone has been spotted on the Chinese certification database TENAA. This is not surprising as the trend of quad-camera phones was set by Honor with the launch of a few such models.

As per a TENAA listing, a device with the model number Lenovo L38031 is all set to be launched with four cameras. Having said that, there will be two cameras at the rear and two at the front. Notably, the same device was spotted at the Geekbench benchmark database last month.

Possible specs of the upcoming Lenovo phone

According to the certification listing, the Lenovo L38031 arrives with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device is expected to feature an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. While the exact chipset is not known, it is believed to be the MediaTek Helio P22.

The listing notes that the alleged Lenovo smartphone will be launched in three RAM and storage configurations - 2GB/3GB/4GB and 16GB/32GB/64GB. It is likely to support expandable storage space up to 128GB. The listing hints at Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

For connectivity, the upcoming Lenovo smartphone could feature a micro USB port, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Radio and VoLTE. The device is believed to be launched in black, blue, gold and silver color variants. Its battery capacity is listed as 2970mAh. The listing further reveals that the device will have measure 153.8 x 72.9 x 7.95 mm in dimensions and weigh in at 149 grams.

Camera layout leaks

When it comes to the camera arrangement, the images leaked by the TENAA listing show that there will be four cameras on the smartphone. The listing reveals that one camera will be a 13MP sensor but the others remain unknown. From the images, it is seen that there will be dual-camera setup at the rear with the cameras positioned horizontally. Also, at the front, it is seen to have dual cameras to the left of the earpiece.

Lenovo's 5G smartphone

Yesterday, we came across reports that Lenovo will be the first one to launch a 5G smartphone using the Snapdragon 855 SoC. This claim came from the company's VP Chang Cheng. This smartphone is expected to be unveiled sometime early in 2019. This flagship model will succeed the existing one - Lenovo Z5.