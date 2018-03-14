LG G7 will reportedly launch in May: Price, specs and features

LG G7, the upcoming flagship was earlier rumored to launch somewhere around June. According to a new report by ETNews (via CNET), the smartphone might not get released before May. Last year, LG was the first brand to announce its flagship G6. However, the company decided to change its product launch strategy for 2018. In fact, it was reported that the G7 is being developed from scratch.

While there is no official word yet, ETNews often turn out to be accurate with leaked information. The Korean publication has also shed some light on the pricing aspect of the LG G7. As per the report, the smartphone could cost 100,000 won more than the LG G6 in Korea. This means the G7 will carry a price tag higher than $800 (approximately over Rs. 52,000). Do note that the pricing is subject to change depending on the market.

LG G7 expected features The report says that the LG G7 will be offering some premium features. The smartphone is said to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It could also sport a dual rear camera setup with two 16MP sensors and AI integration. What's more, the handset is likely to pack a Quad-DAC audio system and a 3,000mAh battery. OLED display with iPhone X-like notch If this report is to be believed, the LG G7 will be featuring an OLED display with a notch akin to the iPhone X. Previous rumors have hinted that the smartphone will ship with a HDR10-capable 6.1-inch touchscreen display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 800-nit brightness. The concept renders of the G7 have suggested that the smartphone will look like an iPhone X clone. It could have the same edge-to-edge screen with a notch at the top and a vertical rear dual camera setup. There will be a Plus variant ETNews further claims that LG may launch the G7 Plus alongside the standard G7. Just like the LG G6 Plus, the G7 Plus is likely to have more native storage space than the G7. Moreover, the G7 Plus could feature more RAM as well. Both models will reportedly be unveiled in late April or early May. The smartphones are said to go on sale in May.

