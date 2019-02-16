LG G8 ThinQ's OLED display will double as a loudspeaker

LG G8 ThinQ is the next most anticipated flagship smartphone launch which will be taking place at the MWC 2019 event in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone has emerged numerous times online via leaks and rumors highlight some of the key features which the upcoming premium device will offer. The device is tipped to carry some powerful set of internals such as the latest premium Snapdragon 855 processor, a ToF camera sensor and others. As we are coming closer to the smartphone's launch, more and more leaks surrounding this smartphone is making its way to the web. Now, LG itself has revealed a new unique feature which the G8 ThinQ smartphone will offer to the masses in a press statement.

LG took it to its newsroom post to reveal that the upcoming flagship LG G8 ThinQ will come integrated with an interesting technology called Crystal Sound OLED (CSO). This technology will allow the smartphone's OLED display panel to act as an audio amplifier which means that the display will double up as a loudspeaker.

The newsroom post shared by LG further suggests that the new technology will make use of the entire display to deliver the high-resolution audio output. The CSO technology will make the display to work as a diaphragm; this allows the display surface to deliver audio with good quality. The CSO technology is claimed to improve the audio quality, make vocals discrete and at the same time make the subtle music notes easily noticeable.

This is not the first time LG is using the CSO technology for its devices. Earlier in 2018, this technology was introduced in the LG OLED TVs, however, this is the first time LG has used this feature on one of its smartphones. Besides, the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone will also integrate the Boombox Speaker feature along with the audio powered by Meridian Audio. The device will also include DTS:X 3D surround effect which allows for a 7.1 audio output via speakers or headphones. Notably, the smartphone will retain its headphone jack along with a quad DAC system and MQA support. With all the new features in the tow, we can expect the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ to be an ultimate multimedia flagship device.