ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

LG G8 ThinQ's OLED display will double as a loudspeaker

LG G8 ThinQ will come integrated with an interesting technology called Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) that allows the display to act as an audio amplifier.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    LG G8 ThinQ is the next most anticipated flagship smartphone launch which will be taking place at the MWC 2019 event in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone has emerged numerous times online via leaks and rumors highlight some of the key features which the upcoming premium device will offer. The device is tipped to carry some powerful set of internals such as the latest premium Snapdragon 855 processor, a ToF camera sensor and others. As we are coming closer to the smartphone's launch, more and more leaks surrounding this smartphone is making its way to the web. Now, LG itself has revealed a new unique feature which the G8 ThinQ smartphone will offer to the masses in a press statement.

    LG G8 ThinQ's OLED display will double as a loudspeaker

     

    LG took it to its newsroom post to reveal that the upcoming flagship LG G8 ThinQ will come integrated with an interesting technology called Crystal Sound OLED (CSO). This technology will allow the smartphone's OLED display panel to act as an audio amplifier which means that the display will double up as a loudspeaker.

    The newsroom post shared by LG further suggests that the new technology will make use of the entire display to deliver the high-resolution audio output. The CSO technology will make the display to work as a diaphragm; this allows the display surface to deliver audio with good quality. The CSO technology is claimed to improve the audio quality, make vocals discrete and at the same time make the subtle music notes easily noticeable.

    This is not the first time LG is using the CSO technology for its devices. Earlier in 2018, this technology was introduced in the LG OLED TVs, however, this is the first time LG has used this feature on one of its smartphones. Besides, the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone will also integrate the Boombox Speaker feature along with the audio powered by Meridian Audio. The device will also include DTS:X 3D surround effect which allows for a 7.1 audio output via speakers or headphones. Notably, the smartphone will retain its headphone jack along with a quad DAC system and MQA support. With all the new features in the tow, we can expect the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ to be an ultimate multimedia flagship device.

    Read More About: lg lg g8 thinq news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue