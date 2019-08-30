LG Q70 With Punch-Hole Display, Triple-Cameras Official At Rs. 32,500 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has silently launched a new mid-range smartphone in its 'Q' series - the Q70 in South Korea. The handset comes as a successor to the Q60 and offers features such as an FHD+ display, a triple-lens camera setup, and a mid-range Snapdragon chipset. Let's have a look at the detailed renders and pricing:

LG Q70 Key Specs:

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is equipped with a punch-hole for the selfie camera module on the top-left corner.

For optics, the smartphone offers a triple-lens setup comprising of a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the in-display camera cutout packs a 16MP snapper.

The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with Adreno 612 GPU. It has been announced in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports an external microSD card of up to 2TB and runs on an Android Pie OS.

The handset offers some enhanced multimedia features such as the DTS: X 3D Cinema Sound and the Hi-Fi Quad DAC support. Moreover, the handset comes with MIL-STD-810G Military-grade protection. This protects the smartphone from various impacts, temperature variations, thermal shock, and humidity.

The LG Q70 offers some standard connectivity options such as dual-Sim card slots, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. As for the security options, the handset is equipped with a fingerprint scanner at the rear beside the Face Unlock feature. To keep the processor ticking, the unit is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 support.

LG Q70 Pricing And Availability Details:

The LG Q70 carries a price tag of KRW 5,48,900 (Rs 32,500 approx) and the sales are said to go live on September 6. As of now, there is no word on the global availability of the handset and it remains to be seen at what price tag it retails in the other markets.

