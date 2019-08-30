Just In
- 1 hr ago Lenovo Launches Its M-series Tablets, Ahead Of IFA 2019: All You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago International Space Station Gets Six Times Higher Internet Speed Than Reliance Jio Fibre
- 2 hrs ago Tecno Spark 4 Air, Spark Go Official In India: Price Starts At Rs. 5,999
- 3 hrs ago Asus 6Z, Max Pro M2, Max M2, Max Pro M1 Gets New Updates
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Skincare Routine Step 1: Cleansing - How Facial Cleanser Works & How To Choose One For Your Skin
- Movies Aspiring Actor Pearl Punjabi Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Apartment Terrace
- Finance HDFC And HDFC Bank To Sell Entire Stake In GSTN
- News INX media case: P Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended till Sep 2
- Sports Spain postpone Moreno press conference out of respect for Luis Enrique
- Automobiles Gaurav Gill Receives Arjuna Award For Outstanding Contribution In The World Of Motorsport
- Education Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Results 2019 Declared
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
LG Q70 With Punch-Hole Display, Triple-Cameras Official At Rs. 32,500
LG has silently launched a new mid-range smartphone in its 'Q' series - the Q70 in South Korea. The handset comes as a successor to the Q60 and offers features such as an FHD+ display, a triple-lens camera setup, and a mid-range Snapdragon chipset. Let's have a look at the detailed renders and pricing:
LG Q70 Key Specs:
The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is equipped with a punch-hole for the selfie camera module on the top-left corner.
For optics, the smartphone offers a triple-lens setup comprising of a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the in-display camera cutout packs a 16MP snapper.
The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with Adreno 612 GPU. It has been announced in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports an external microSD card of up to 2TB and runs on an Android Pie OS.
The handset offers some enhanced multimedia features such as the DTS: X 3D Cinema Sound and the Hi-Fi Quad DAC support. Moreover, the handset comes with MIL-STD-810G Military-grade protection. This protects the smartphone from various impacts, temperature variations, thermal shock, and humidity.
The LG Q70 offers some standard connectivity options such as dual-Sim card slots, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. As for the security options, the handset is equipped with a fingerprint scanner at the rear beside the Face Unlock feature. To keep the processor ticking, the unit is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 support.
LG Q70 Pricing And Availability Details:
The LG Q70 carries a price tag of KRW 5,48,900 (Rs 32,500 approx) and the sales are said to go live on September 6. As of now, there is no word on the global availability of the handset and it remains to be seen at what price tag it retails in the other markets.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,052
-
86,999
-
17,990
-
13,971
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,084
-
32,550
-
19,999
-
24,999
-
52,999
-
37,999
-
10,000
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999