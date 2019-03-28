ENGLISH

    LG V30+ and G7 ThinQ available with a discount of up to Rs 20,999 on Flipkart

    The LG V30+ can be purchased for Rs 23,999 following the discount on Flipkart.

    By
    |

    LG V30+ ThinQ and Lg G7 ThinQ are the premium offerings by the South Korean tech giant LG. While the LG V30+ was introduced in the Indian market back in 2017, the LG G7 ThinQ debuted last year in the country. Both the flagship smartphones have received a fair share of attention in the Indian market. Now, both smartphones are available at a discounted price in India.

    LG V30+ and G7 ThinQ available with a discount of up to Rs 20,999

     

    The LG V30+ came with a price tag of Rs 44,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Now, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999. This means the smartphone has received a discount of a whopping Rs 20,999 on its original price tag. The smartphone is available with a discounted price on Flipkart.com. Additionally, users can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs 18,000 on exchanging their old smartphones.

    As mentioned earlier, the LG G7 ThinQ was launched last year in India. The device was announced with a price tag of Rs 39,990 in the Indian market and has already been retailing with a price tag of 29,999. Now, the device can be purchased for Rs 27,999 from Flipkart. There is also an exchange offer valid on the purchase of the LG G7 ThinQ of up to Rs 18,000. Besides, the users who will be purchasing any of the aforementioned LG smartphones will get an extra discount of 5 percent via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

    Just to recall, both the smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm flagship chipset. While the LG V30+ runs on a Snapdragon 835 processor, the G7 ThinQ is backed by Snapdragon 845 processor. Both the devices come with 4GB of RAM for multitasking. The LG G7 ThinQ flaunts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display and the LG V30+ sports a 6.0-inch OLED QHD+ display panel.

    via

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

