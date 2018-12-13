Micromax teases notch display smartphone launch on December 18

Since the launch of the Apple iPhone X, the tenth-anniversary edition model with a notch on top of it, almost all the Android OEMs have started adapting the design trend. Now, the Indian manufacturer Micromax appears to be geared up to jump on to this bandwagon. Well, the company has shared media invites for an event to happen in India on December 18.

In addition to the invite, the teaser shared by the company on its social media handles hint that the company is in plans to launch a new notch display smartphone. The invite shows a wide notch at the top similar to what we saw on the iPhone X in late 2017. Notably, the recent Android offerings are launched with a small waterdrop notch on top of the display and this one deviates from the trend.

Upcoming Micromax notch display phone

Micromax has taken to Twitter to tease the device with the hashtag #AboveTheRest. It suggests that the new model can deliver a really competitive performance. And, the tagline reads, "Does the powerful excite you?"

As of now, there is no word regarding the alleged specifications and pricing of this upcoming Micromax smartphone. However, given the marketing material and the teasers, it looks like the company is all set to make a comeback into the competitive Indian market that is dominated by the Chinese manufacturers such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo.

Micromax is not new to bringing a change in the market scenario. The homegrown manufacturer had once surpassed all the other brands and dominated the category. However, things changed with the entry of the Chinese brands in the Indian market.

Android Go smartphones

Recently, Micromax launched a couple of Android Go (Oreo Edition) smartphones. These are the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali. These smartphones are priced at Rs. 5,899 and Rs. 4,249 respectively. Of the duo, the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is an advanced model with an 18:9 FullView display and Face Unlock feature as well.

Given that the company has teased that there will be a new smartphone coming on December 18, we need to wait for further information to be revealed by the company to know more about the impending device.