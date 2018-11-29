MIUI 10 global stable update now available for Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4

It's been only a few months since the release of MIUI 10 Global Stable update and it has been already been released for some of the Xiaomi devices with the latest being Mi Max 3 and Redmi Note 4 smartphones. Now, the Chinese tech giant has started rolling out the stable MIUI 10 Global update for its budget offerings Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A.

The MIUI 10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI update for the Redmi 4A was reportedly spotted on MIUI community website first. Some of the Redmi 4 uses have also added there that their smartphones have also received the latest stable version of the MIUI 10 update. The new update for both the Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 are said to carry the Android security patch along with it.

The MIUI 10 update for both the smartphones will be rolled as an OTA (over-the-air). If in case you own a Redmi 4A or Redmi 4 smartphone and do not receive the update on time, you can always check and download the update manually. To check for the update manually you will need to visit Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for updates.

The latest MIUI 10 update for Redmi 4A weighs 316MB in size and brings an improved UI based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat along with some improvements in system apps and smart filters. As of now, nothing specific has been mentioned in the changelog and it remains to be seen what all new changes does the latest update brings to the devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A offers a metal body design that packs a 5.0-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Under the hood, the Redmi 4A is powered by a Qualcomm's entry-segment Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and paired with Adreno 308 GPU. The Snapdragon 625 processor is clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The native storage on the device can be expanded up to 128GB via microSd card slot. Backing up the smartphone is a 3,120mAh non-removable Li-Po battery.