Android 9 Pie update brings cool new features to Xiaomi Mi A2

The latest update brings include intuitive navigation with which users can access apps via gestures.

    Xiaomi had launched its Android One powered Mi A2 back in August this year. The device is one of the well-received mid-range smartphones in the country. The smartphone packs some impressive set of hardware and a metal unibody design which gives the device a premium look. Now, the company has started rolling out the latest Android update for the Mi A2.

    Android 9 Pie update brings cool new features to Xiaomi Mi A2

     

    Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, had tweeted that the company's Android One backed smartphone is receiving the stable Android 9.0 Pie update. The update is now available for the Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphones in the country.

    As the device is an Android One powered, it comes first in line to receive the time Android updates and security patches. The new update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) and it brings along the goodies of Android Pie along with it. The latest update brings Adaptive battery feature which allows the device to make use of the battery efficiently.

    Some of the other interesting features which the latest update brings include intuitive navigation with which users can access apps via gestures. Digital Wellbeing and App Actions are among other new features which the latest update brings. The latest update will enhance the user experience on the device. Considering that the Mi A2 is only a few months old it is good to see that it has already received its first stable update.

    Just to recall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 packs a bigger 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 p. The display offers a pixel density of 403PPI. There a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display for added screen protection.

    Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with Adreno 512 GPU that takes care of the graphics. The processor is clubbed with 4GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking. The native storage on the device is 64GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
