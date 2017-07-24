MIUI 9 release date, new features and devices to receive this update

Xiaomi is planning to launch its next MIUI 9 update on July 26th. The company has scheduled an event on July 26th, along which the MIUI 9 will be rolled out. The launch event will start at 14:00 (GMT +8) at China National Convention Center.
Talking about the list of smartphone, these Xiaomi smartphones will be getting the updates as follows
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
- Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime
- Xiaomi Redmi 3
- Xiaomi Redmi 3S
- Xiaomi Redmi 3A
- Xiaomi Mi 4s
- Xiaomi Mi 4c
- Xiaomi Mi 4i.
- Xiaomi Mi5
- Xiaomi Mi Max
- Xiaomi Mi Note
- Xiaomi Mi Pad 2
In terms of features, we don't have any authentic information about it. But we have jotted down the features that are likely to be implemented by the company. Do swirl through.