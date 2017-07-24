MIUI 9 release date, new features and devices to receive this update

Xiaomi is planning to launch its next MIUI 9 update on July 26th. The company has scheduled an event on July 26th, along which the MIUI 9 will be rolled out. The launch event will start at 14:00 (GMT +8) at China National Convention Center.

Talking about the list of smartphone, these Xiaomi smartphones will be getting the updates as follows

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
  • Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime
  • Xiaomi Redmi 3
  • Xiaomi Redmi 3S
  • Xiaomi Redmi 3A
  • Xiaomi Mi 4s
  • Xiaomi Mi 4c
  • Xiaomi Mi 4i.
  • Xiaomi Mi5
  • Xiaomi Mi Max
  • Xiaomi Mi Note
  • Xiaomi Mi Pad 2

In terms of features, we don't have any authentic information about it. But we have jotted down the features that are likely to be implemented by the company. Do swirl through.



Story first published: Monday, July 24, 2017, 17:30 [IST]
