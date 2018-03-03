Moto E5, E5 Play and E5 Plus key specs leak: Here’s what to expect

We have been coming across a lot of leaks regarding the upcoming Moto E5 series smartphones of late. The leaks have tipped that we can expect Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play smartphones from the company. Also, there are claims that the E5 Play will replace the Moto C series this year and is expected to feature a more capacious battery than its predecessor.
The Twitter-based tipster Andrim Yatim has been consistent in revealing the details of the Moto E5 series smartphones. He has recently posted a couple of tweets revealing the key specs of all the three Moto E5 smartphones. However, the details regarding the launch date and pricing of these smartphones remain unknown for now. Given that the Moto E4 series smartphones were unveiled in June 2017, we can expect a second-quarter announcement this year too.
Moto E5
Moto E5 is said to feature a 5.5-inch HD 720p display with a regular aspect ratio of 16:9. The device might arrive with a 16MP primary camera at its rear, an 8MP selfie camera and a 3028mAh battery. Moto E5 received the FCC certification recently and the leaked photo tipped at the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The selfie camera is said to be accompanied by LED flash. Also, the leaked image did hint at the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port.
Moto E5 Plus
Moto E5 Plus will be the most advanced model among the trio. It is said to flaunt a 5.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This smartphone is believed to be unveiled in two variants - 32GB and 64GB storage capacities along with 3GB RAM. The primary camera is said to be a 16MP sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The selfie camera is likely to be an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It is also said that there could be a sensor for depth sensing that will render the bokeh effect for photos. The other aspects of the E5 Plus are to include a 5000mAh battery, NFC, Compass, and more.
The previous reports have tipped that the Moto E5 Plus might arrive with a Snapdragon 430 SoC in the US and MediaTek MT675x in the other international markets. Also, it is believed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a selfie flash, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port.
Moto E5 Play
Moto E5 Play might be announced with a 5.2-inch with 16:9 aspect ratio and HD 720p resolution. The imaging aspects are said to include a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The battery capacity of the E5 Play is said to be 4000mAh. Until now, Motorola has announced the Play variant only for the G series smartphones. This is the first time that we are expecting the Play variant in the E series. This one is also believed to feature a fingerprint sensor at its rear embedded under the Moto logo. The device is said to be launched with a selfie flash too.
