Moto E5, E5 Play and E5 Plus key specs leak: Here’s what to expect

Moto E5

Moto E5 is said to feature a 5.5-inch HD 720p display with a regular aspect ratio of 16:9. The device might arrive with a 16MP primary camera at its rear, an 8MP selfie camera and a 3028mAh battery. Moto E5 received the FCC certification recently and the leaked photo tipped at the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The selfie camera is said to be accompanied by LED flash. Also, the leaked image did hint at the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port.

Moto E5 Plus

Moto E5 Plus will be the most advanced model among the trio. It is said to flaunt a 5.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This smartphone is believed to be unveiled in two variants - 32GB and 64GB storage capacities along with 3GB RAM. The primary camera is said to be a 16MP sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The selfie camera is likely to be an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It is also said that there could be a sensor for depth sensing that will render the bokeh effect for photos. The other aspects of the E5 Plus are to include a 5000mAh battery, NFC, Compass, and more.

The previous reports have tipped that the Moto E5 Plus might arrive with a Snapdragon 430 SoC in the US and MediaTek MT675x in the other international markets. Also, it is believed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a selfie flash, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port.

Moto E5 Play

Moto E5 Play might be announced with a 5.2-inch with 16:9 aspect ratio and HD 720p resolution. The imaging aspects are said to include a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The battery capacity of the E5 Play is said to be 4000mAh. Until now, Motorola has announced the Play variant only for the G series smartphones. This is the first time that we are expecting the Play variant in the E series. This one is also believed to feature a fingerprint sensor at its rear embedded under the Moto logo. The device is said to be launched with a selfie flash too.