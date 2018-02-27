Moto E5 Plus render hints at dual cameras at the front and rear

By now, it is known that Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a slew of devices including the Moto E5, E5 Plus, E5 Play, Moto G6, G6 Plus, G6 Plus, Moto Z3 and Moto X5. Going by the previous reports, the company might ditch the Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones this year. We have also seen a few leaked renders and other details of the Moto E5 and Moto G6 series smartphones.

Now, an alleged render of the Moto E5 Plus has been revealed by the well-known tipster @evleaks. The render sheds light on the full-screen design of the smartphone that will render a tall and elongated 18:9 aspect ratio display. bezel at the bottom of the alleged Moto E5 Plus appears to be pretty thick housing the Motorola logo. Moving on to the top bezel, it looks like the upcoming Motorola smartphone might sport a dual camera setup along with LED flash to handle the selfies.

At the rear, we can see the presence of dual cameras again. Also, there appears to be the iconic Motorola dimple that might double up as the fingerprint sensor as well. The render reveals that the device has a 3.5mm audio jack at the top along with a noise-canceling microphone. We can expect the smartphone to feature a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. As we are not able to see a speaker grill on the render, we can expect the earpiece grill to be used as the speaker.

Previously, we have come across a few details of the Moto E5 or Moto E5 Plus smartphone as it had appeared on the US certification website FCC. The smartphone also received the Bluetooth certification with the model number XT1922. The FCC and Bluetooth certification databases have revealed that the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus might get the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery operating within them.

Having a look at the render of the purported Moto E5 Plus smartphone, it looks like the device is no showstopper in terms of its appearance and design. It is just another budget smartphone from the company that seems to be getting some improvements to make it better.