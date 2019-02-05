ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Moto G7 Plus TENAA listing reveals key specifications ahead of launch

Moto G7 Plus specifications have been revealed by a leaked certification listing.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    We already know that the Moto G7 series of smartphones will be announced on February 7 at an event in Brazil. And, a few leaks and speculations in the past have shed light on the press renders, photos, specifications and pricing of the entire lineup. Now, a TENAA listing has been leaked spilling the beans about its key specifications of the Moto G7 Plus.

    Moto G7 Plus TENAA listing reveals key specifications ahead of launch

     

    The TENAA listing hints that the Moto G7 Plus will have the model number XT1965-6, in which '6' likely indicates the Chinese variant. The leak also reveals the rear camera and battery details of this smartphone.

    Moto G7 TENAA listing

    Going by the leaked TENAA listing, the alleged Moto G7 is likely to use an octa-core SoC comprising a quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and another quad-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The device will arrive in two variants featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Both these variants are said to arrive with support for expandable storage space with a microSD card slot.

    Furthermore, the certification website also hints that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. And, we can expect it to be stock Android smartphones similar to the previous generation models. It also reveals the presence of a 2820mAh battery, which is in line with the previous reports hinting at a 3000mAh battery. The listing also hints that the Moto G7 Plus might arrive with a 12MP + 5MP camera at its rear.

    Alleged Moto G7 series price

    Lately, the alleged pricing of these smartphones in Europe have been leaked online by the popular Twitter-based tipster. Going by the same, the Moto G7 could be priced in the European markets at 300 euros (approx. Rs. 24,000). The Moto G7 Plus is said to be priced starting from 360 euros (approx. Rs. 29,000). The Moto G7 Play is likely to be priced at 149 euros (approx. Rs. 12,000) and the Moto G7 Power is believed to be priced at 209 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000).

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue