Moto G7 Plus TENAA listing reveals key specifications ahead of launch

We already know that the Moto G7 series of smartphones will be announced on February 7 at an event in Brazil. And, a few leaks and speculations in the past have shed light on the press renders, photos, specifications and pricing of the entire lineup. Now, a TENAA listing has been leaked spilling the beans about its key specifications of the Moto G7 Plus.

The TENAA listing hints that the Moto G7 Plus will have the model number XT1965-6, in which '6' likely indicates the Chinese variant. The leak also reveals the rear camera and battery details of this smartphone.

Moto G7 TENAA listing

Going by the leaked TENAA listing, the alleged Moto G7 is likely to use an octa-core SoC comprising a quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and another quad-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The device will arrive in two variants featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Both these variants are said to arrive with support for expandable storage space with a microSD card slot.

Furthermore, the certification website also hints that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. And, we can expect it to be stock Android smartphones similar to the previous generation models. It also reveals the presence of a 2820mAh battery, which is in line with the previous reports hinting at a 3000mAh battery. The listing also hints that the Moto G7 Plus might arrive with a 12MP + 5MP camera at its rear.

Alleged Moto G7 series price

Lately, the alleged pricing of these smartphones in Europe have been leaked online by the popular Twitter-based tipster. Going by the same, the Moto G7 could be priced in the European markets at 300 euros (approx. Rs. 24,000). The Moto G7 Plus is said to be priced starting from 360 euros (approx. Rs. 29,000). The Moto G7 Play is likely to be priced at 149 euros (approx. Rs. 12,000) and the Moto G7 Power is believed to be priced at 209 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000).