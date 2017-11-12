Moto X4 India launch slated for today: Watch it live from here

Motorola unveiled the Moto X4 smartphone back in early September at the IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin. The device also received an Android One variant that was unveiled soon after the original one.

Within a few weeks of the official announcement of the Moto X4, there were speculations that the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market in November. Going by the same, Motorola sent out media invites for a launch event slated to happen in the country on November 13 that is today. The invite tipped that we can expect the Moto X4 to be launched at the event.

Going by the same, at 2:30 PM today, Motorola will be launching the Moto X4 in the country. This rubbishes the previous rumors that tipped random dates in November for the launch of the smartphone.

Watch the live stream of Moto X4 launch The company has decided to live stream the launch as well for the fans to stay updated with the action. You can watch the Moto X4 live stream from the video above. We already know that the smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart. A clue about the price We have already come across leaks tipping the alleged pricing of the Moto X4. We know that the smartphone might be priced around Rs. 23,999 as a previous report leaked the retail box of the Moto X4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. However, this is the MRP and we can expect the device to be priced a little lesser than this. Moto X4 highlights The Moto X4 carries a slew of notable highlights. The smartphone boasts of a metal and glass design giving it a premium look. It also features a dual rear camera setup as in many other smartphones. The next aspect is the IP68 rating that makes it resistant to dust and water and the preloaded Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. Moto X4 specs To refresh on specs, the Moto X4 boasts of a 5.2-inch IPS FHD 1080p display with the Gorilla Glass 4 protection. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC under its hood that is teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory capacity. The camera department comprises of a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera at its rear with a wide-angle lens as well. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with LED flash. The other specs of the Moto X4 include Android 7.1 Nougat, a 3000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the home button.