Motorola G9 Plus Stops By Google Play Console; Is It Launching Soon?

Motorola has been rumoured to be working on the Moto G9 Plus for a while now. The device will be the second model in the Moto G9 series following the standard variant. The handset recently visited Geekbench where some of its processor details along with benchmark scores were revealed. Now, the smartphone has been spotted at Google Play Console where some more of its features have been confirmed.

Motorola G9 Plus Features

The Motorola G9 Plus has been spotted at Google Play Console by tipster Mukul Sharma. The website has the front panel's image which shows a punch-hole design. The smartphone is listed with an FHD+ display that will have 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 400 DPI. It remains to be seen if the device will pack an AMOLED or an LCD display.

As per Google Play Console, the Moto G9 Plus will draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with eight cores. The chipset will be combined with Adreno 618 GPU for graphics. The Geekbench listing also hinted at the same processor.

The listing also reveals 4GB RAM configuration, but doesn't mention its storage capacity. However, the company could ship the smartphone with 64GB/128GB native storage. The Moto G9 Plus will ship with Android 10 OS suggests the listing. That's all the primary information which the Google Play Console database gives on the upcoming Motorola handset.

Currently, there are no details available on the camera specifications and it can't be said for sure how many sensors the device will be equipped with. Also, the battery capacity is yet to be leaked, so is the fast charging capacity (if there's any). Motorola might announce the official launch details of the Moto G9 Plus in the coming weeks. We will keep an eye on the same and keep you posted with its arrival in India.

