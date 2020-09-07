Motorola Moto G9 Plus Processor Revealed Via Geekbench: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is reportedly working on the Moto G9 Plus. Previously, an online listing revealed some features of the handset. Now, the Moto G9 Plus has been spotted on the Geekbench database website via MySmartPrice. The Geekbench listing has given some insight into the processor. On the other hand, the Orange Slovensko's listing reveals the price of the handset, suggesting it will be priced at EUR 235 (around Rs. 20,300).

Everything We Know So Far About Moto G9 Plus

The handset is expected to pack a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display which will deliver a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. As per the Geekbench database image, the Moto G9 Plus scored 548 in the single-core test and 1,750 in the multi-core test. On the software front, the handset confirmed to run the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

The Moto G9 Plus will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is speculated to be the Snapdragon 730G or the Snapdragon 732G processor. The chipset will be coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The handset said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Moto G9 Plus will measure 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm dimensions and weighs 223 grams. For connectivity, it will get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and dual SIM support (Nano-SIM) as per listing.

Coming to the cameras, the handset will flaunt a quad rear camera module along with a 64MP primary sensor. Upfront, it will get a punch-hole selfie camera. As of now, the listing suggests the handset will be available in a blue color variant.

To recall, the Moto G9 launched in India just a couple of weeks back with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It also gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery and it is priced at Rs. 11,499 in the country.

