Just In
- 17 min ago MSI Launches AMD-Powered Alpha 15, Alpha 17 Gaming Laptops; Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago Dell G3 15 3500 Review: Best Budget Gaming Laptop For Casual Gaming
- 1 hr ago JioFiber Effect: Airtel Launches Rs. 499 Internet Pack; Offering Unlimited Data
- 1 hr ago PUBG Ban Consequences: 21-Year-Old Ends Life After Game Gets Banned
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle The Lip Products You Must Have For Soft, Rosy Lips
- News Vi: Indian telecom giant Vodafone Idea rebrands itself, all you need to know
- Movies Veteran Actor Anaparthi Nagaraju Passes Away At 71
- Sports IPL 2020: Have a balanced side which can do well in the UAE, says Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan
- Finance Dixon Technologiees Hits Life Time High Price; M-Cap Crosses Rs. 10000 Crore
- Automobiles Skoda Octavia RS 245 Still Available In India: Not Sold Out?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit in Meghalaya In September
- Education How To Celebrate Teachers Day Online In Lockdown?
Motorola Moto G9 Plus Processor Revealed Via Geekbench: Everything We Know So Far
Motorola is reportedly working on the Moto G9 Plus. Previously, an online listing revealed some features of the handset. Now, the Moto G9 Plus has been spotted on the Geekbench database website via MySmartPrice. The Geekbench listing has given some insight into the processor. On the other hand, the Orange Slovensko's listing reveals the price of the handset, suggesting it will be priced at EUR 235 (around Rs. 20,300).
Everything We Know So Far About Moto G9 Plus
The handset is expected to pack a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display which will deliver a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. As per the Geekbench database image, the Moto G9 Plus scored 548 in the single-core test and 1,750 in the multi-core test. On the software front, the handset confirmed to run the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.
The Moto G9 Plus will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is speculated to be the Snapdragon 730G or the Snapdragon 732G processor. The chipset will be coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.
The handset said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Moto G9 Plus will measure 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm dimensions and weighs 223 grams. For connectivity, it will get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and dual SIM support (Nano-SIM) as per listing.
Coming to the cameras, the handset will flaunt a quad rear camera module along with a 64MP primary sensor. Upfront, it will get a punch-hole selfie camera. As of now, the listing suggests the handset will be available in a blue color variant.
To recall, the Moto G9 launched in India just a couple of weeks back with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It also gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery and it is priced at Rs. 11,499 in the country.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,888
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
35,990
-
47,500
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895
-
55,700