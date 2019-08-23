Motorola One Action India Launch Today At 12 PM - Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest One Action smartphone today (August 23) in India. The company is conducting an official launch event in New Delhi. Last week, Motorola unveiled the smartphone globally and finally it's coming to the Indian market. The smartphone packs a lot of features like triple rear cameras set up along with a 117-degree wide lens, a punch-hole camera and a lot more.

The company will be live streaming the entire event and if you're unable to make it to the event then you can watch the live stream here.

How To Watch Motorola One Action India Launch Live Stream

The launch event of Motorola One Action will kick off at 12 pm and you can watch the live stream of the event via Motorola India's YouTube channel. Apart from that, the company will also be updating everything on its official Twitter and Facebook channel.

Meanwhile, we will also be updating live from the event. So stay tuned for more information on Motorola OneAction.

Motorola One Action Expected Price

The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart, but the pricing of the phone wasn't disclosed. The smartphone was globally launched with a price tag of EUR 256 (approx 20,600) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. So we can expect the price to be somewhere in the 20K sub-category.

Motorola One Action Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080x2520 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen carries a punch-hole camera. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, clubbed with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and the aforementioned RAM configuration. It runs on stock Android 9 Pie.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Motorola One Action features a triple rear camera with the combination of 12MP primary sensor + an action camera sensor with 2-micron pixel size + 5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone houses a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging support.

