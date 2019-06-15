Motorola One, One Power, Moto G7, G7 Power Get Price Cut Up To Rs. 3,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Smartphone price cuts are becoming highly common as the companies are bringing more and more devices and offering discounts on the existing models. After price cuts on Vivo, Oppo and Samsung devices, the latest ones to get discounted are from Motorola. As the Motorola One Vision is expected to be launched in India in the coming days, four phones have got a price cut.

Talking about the price, the company has slashed the cost of the two Android One smartphones it launched earlier this year. The Motorola One and One Power have received discounts. Also, the Moto G7 and G7 Power, the two G series phones launched in India a few months back have also received a discount from the company. Notably, these phones have got price cuts of up to Rs. 3,000 in India.

Motorola One, One Power, G7 Series Phones Price

Well, the Motorola One Power was launched in India for Rs. 15,000 and the Motorola One, a downgraded Android One phone was launched for Rs. 13,999. On the other hand, the Moto G7 was launched for Rs. 16,999 and the G7 Power was launched for Rs. 13,999.

Four Motorola Phones Get Price Cut

After the price cut of up to Rs. 3,000, these Motorola smartphones have become even more affordable. The Moto G7 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 14,999. And, the G7 Power has got a Rs. 1,000 discount taking it down to Rs. 12,999. Talking about the Android One phones, the Motorola One has got Rs. 1,000 discount and is available for Rs. 12,999. And, the device to get the maximum price cut of Rs. 3,000 is the One Power and is now available for Rs. 12,999.

Notably, three of these smartphones are available on Flipkart at the discounted pricing. The pricing of the Moto G7 is also expected to be revised soon on the online retailer's listing. Also, we can expect the offline stores to also sell them at the discounted cost.

Should You Buy Any Of These Phones?

Talking about buying one of these Motorola smartphones at the new pricing, it is a good buy if you want a device that doesn't disappoint you with performance and get timely updates as well. But if you can afford a relatively higher priced smartphone, then you can wait for a couple of more weeks as the Motorola One Vision is allegedly coming to India on June 20.

