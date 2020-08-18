Motorola Razr 5G Appears On TUV Rheinland Certification; 2,633 mAh Battery Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is all set to debut the next-gen Motorola Razr 5G flip phone on September 9. Ahead of the launch, the foldable smartphone has been making pitstops at various certifications and benchmark citings. The latest is the TUV Rheinland certification platform, which has confirmed the battery capacity of the new device.

Motorola Razr 5G On TUV Listing

Going into the details, the Motorola Razr appeared on the TUV listing with four model numbers, namely XT2071-2, XT2071-3, XT2071-4, and XT2071-5. Previous reports have confirmed that these model numbers are based on the country/region variant of the new Razr 5G. We now know that the Motorola Razr 5G packs a dual-cell battery system.

MySmartPrice reports that the smaller battery with model number LS30 offers 1,180 mAh capacity. The larger battery with model number LS40 offers 1,453 mAh capacity, giving the total value of 2,633 mAh. The typical value is expected to be more than 2,800 mAh. Additionally, the new device will have 18W fast charging support.

Motorola Razr 5G Expected Specifications

The Motorola Razr 5G is all set to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, launched a few weeks ago. The new smartphone is expected to pack a 6.2-inch P-OLED display when flipped-open. Outside, a smaller 2.7-inch exterior screen reveals key details like the time and notifications.

The Motorola Razr 5G comes as the successor to the first-gen device, launched last year. As an upgrade, the Lenovo-owned company is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage.

The cameras on the Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be a 48MP primary shooter and a 20MP selfie camera. Design details have revealed a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new phone is said to run Android 10 OS and ship in a single color variant of Mercury Silver.

Motorola Razr 5G Launch

As noted, the new flip phone is set to debut on September 9, just a few weeks from now. As noted, the Motorola Razr 5G is gearing up to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Both devices now support 5G and have upped the features. We'll know more about the new device once it launches.

