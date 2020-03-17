Mystery OnePlus Smartphone With 12GB RAM, Android 10 Stops By Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is said to launch its new-generation flagship - the OnePlus 8 series on April 15 in the global market. The company will be launching three models this time including the OnePlus 8, OnePlue 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Just a few days ago, one of the alleged OnePlus 8 variant was spotted with Robert Downey Jr. Now, a new device by the company has stopped by Geekbench which is speculated to be one of the models.

The alleged OnePlus 8 smartphone has been spotted with the OnePlus IN2011 model number on Geekbench. The database reveals the latest Android 10 taking care of the software-side. It is likely to feature custom Oxygen OS skin atop.

The mystery device has been listed running on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The OnePlus IN2011's listing further notes 12GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity.

In terms of the benchmark performance, the OnePlus IN2011 got a score of 913 points in the single-core test and in the multi-core test, it has logged 913 points. The specifications and benchmark scores indicate a high-end smartphone. But, its official name is something that is yet to be revealed.

Considering the OnePlus 8 launch is around the corner, it wouldn't come as a surprise if this mystery handset comes out of the models. Also, with 12GB RAM it is likely to be the top-end model, probably of the Pro variant. However, it can't be said for sure just yet if the spotted handset is really the OnePlus 8 Pro or one of the variants of the standard or Lite model.

