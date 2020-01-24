New Poco Smartphone India Launch Confirmed For February, Could Be Poco X2 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco became a separate brand in India a few days back. Since then, it has been making waves in the country as rumors and speculations regarding the device are rife. Recently, there were leaks pertaining to new devices in the lineup including Poco F2, Poco F2 Lite and Poco X2. Also, it was teased to be the beginning of the second chapter for the brand.

Poco Smartphones Launch Hinted

Now, the Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan has revealed that they will launch a new Poco smartphone as early as February. Notably, this will be the first smartphone launch from the company after splitting itself from Xiaomi. What's more interesting is that the executive has confirmed that the Poco F2 will not be the first smartphone from the brand but it is likely to go official sometime soon.

Going by a tweet shared by the official Poco India handle, the company revealed details regarding the launch of the first Poco smartphone after becoming an independent brand but it does not divulge anything regarding its name. These details have been confirmed by the Poco executive via an interview with Outlook.

However, it was revealed that the Poco X2 is likely to be the name of the device that is incoming. Previously, the device was spotted on Geekbench hinting at the presence of 8GB RAM and Android 10. Also, rumors suggest that the Poco X2 could be the rebranded variant of the newly launched Redmi K30 4G variant.

How About Competition

Given Poco X2 is likely to be launched in India after almost one and a half years of the launch of its first smartphone, the Poco F1, we can expect the device to be quite successful. Notably, the Poco F1 has been quite successful and still remains as one of the bestsellers in its price segment. Taking this success to the next level, the company is expected to launch three new smartphones in 2020.

Having said that, we can expect its successors, the alleged Poco F2, Poco X2 and Poco F2 Lite are likely to face competition from rivals including offerings from Realme, OnePus, Vivo, Oppo, etc.

