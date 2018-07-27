It’s confirmed! There’s no Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC

Soon after the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in China, there were claims that the company might bring a variant of the device with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The reason is that the Mi Max 3 uses the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which powers the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There rumors alleged that this variant could be dubbed Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro.

Executive denies claim

According to a report by GizmoChina citing a Weibo post, there will not be any Mi Max 3 variant with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Xiaomi's Director of Product Marketing, Zhi Zhiyuan seems to have rubbished these claims. He has busted the rumor via a Weibo post but that appears to have left the Xiaomi fans disappointed.

Origin of previous claims

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro was initially spotted on a major e-commerce portal in China. The listing hinted at an upgraded variant of the smartphone running the upgraded processor. This confirmed the existence of the Pro variant of the smartphone. The major difference between the two appeared to be the chipset with the other aspects being the same.

It was instantly accepted by fans as Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 8 SE with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. While the Mi 8 SE is the first phone from the company to feature this chipset, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro was expected to be the next one on the list.

Changes the USP altogether

Going by the confirmation from a Xiaomi executive, there is a strong reason for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to stick to the Snapdragon 636 SoC. The USP of the Mi Max lineup is to offer a huge screen with this model featuring a 6.9-inch display. So, it should be enough for those seeking a device with a large screen in the affordable market segment.

If processing power is also the concern, then the Mi Mix smartphones are the right choice. If the company came up with a powerful variant of the Mi Max 3, then the difference between the Mi Max and Mi Mix smartphones will get thinner. Eventually, Xiaomi's decision to equip the mi Max 3 with a mid-range processor does seem to make sense.