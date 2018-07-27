ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

It’s confirmed! There’s no Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC

A Snapdragon 710 powered Mi Max 3 isn’t in the making.

By:

Related Articles

    Soon after the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in China, there were claims that the company might bring a variant of the device with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The reason is that the Mi Max 3 uses the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which powers the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There rumors alleged that this variant could be dubbed Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro.

    It’s confirmed! There’s no Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with Snapdragon 710 SoC

    Executive denies claim

    According to a report by GizmoChina citing a Weibo post, there will not be any Mi Max 3 variant with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Xiaomi's Director of Product Marketing, Zhi Zhiyuan seems to have rubbished these claims. He has busted the rumor via a Weibo post but that appears to have left the Xiaomi fans disappointed.

    Origin of previous claims

    Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro was initially spotted on a major e-commerce portal in China. The listing hinted at an upgraded variant of the smartphone running the upgraded processor. This confirmed the existence of the Pro variant of the smartphone. The major difference between the two appeared to be the chipset with the other aspects being the same.

    It was instantly accepted by fans as Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 8 SE with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. While the Mi 8 SE is the first phone from the company to feature this chipset, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro was expected to be the next one on the list.

    Changes the USP altogether

    Going by the confirmation from a Xiaomi executive, there is a strong reason for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to stick to the Snapdragon 636 SoC. The USP of the Mi Max lineup is to offer a huge screen with this model featuring a 6.9-inch display. So, it should be enough for those seeking a device with a large screen in the affordable market segment.

    If processing power is also the concern, then the Mi Mix smartphones are the right choice. If the company came up with a powerful variant of the Mi Max 3, then the difference between the Mi Max and Mi Mix smartphones will get thinner. Eventually, Xiaomi's decision to equip the mi Max 3 with a mid-range processor does seem to make sense.

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue