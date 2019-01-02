Nokia 106 (2018) now available on Flipkart for Rs 1,309

HMD Global or Nokia is the only major mobile brand with a portfolio that has both high-end Android smartphones and entry-level feature phones. HMD Global launched the Nokia 106 (2018) in November 2018 for Rs 1,700, and the device is now available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon.

The Nokia 106 (2018) is a successor to the original Nokia 106. The 2018's iteration of the Nokia 106 comes with a new design with a curved design, which should offer better in-hand grip. The Nokia 106 (2018) is listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,309, and the same is also available on Amazon for 1,478. Let us look at the actual-tech specifications of the feature phone.

Buy the Nokia 106 (2018) here

Nokia 106 (2018) specifications and features

The Nokia 106 (2018) comes with a 1.8-inch TFT RGB display with a resolution of 160 x 120 pixels (QQVGA). The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6261D SoC with 4 MB of RAM and 4 MB of internal storage.

The device comes with dual SIM slots with support for 2G and Edge network. Users can save up to 500 contacts on the phone, and the device also comes with built-in games like Nitro Racing, Danger Dash, and Tetris.

The Nokia 106 (2018) also comes with a bunch of cool apps like digital clock, FM Radio, flashlight, calculator, reminder, and alarm clock. The Nokia 106 (2018) has a 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for FM Radio. The phone has an 800 mAh Li-ion (user replaceable battery), which is expected to offer 10 hours of talk time on a single charge and 840 hours of standby time.

If you are looking for a budget feature phone from a well-known brand, then the Nokia 106 (2018) seems like a good choice. The only disadvantage on the Nokia 106 (2018) is the fact that the device does not support 4G network and the device misses out on the microSD card slot.