Nokia 2720 V Flip With KaiOS Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global announced a new phone - the Nokia 2720 V Flip. This new device is meant for the United States market for the Verizon 4G network. As its name indicates, the phone flaunts a clamshell flip design. Similar to the other devices in the category, the Nokia 2720 V Flip is called a smart feature phone.

The latest Nokia smart feature phone is the variant of the Nokia 2720 Flip that went official back in 2019. The specifications are identical and it runs KaiOS. It is priced at $80 (approx. Rs. 5,900). The sale will debut on May 20 via the network in the US.

Nokia 2720 V Flip Specifications

The Nokia 2720 V Flip equips a 1.3-inch external display that will show the caller ID, day, date and time. The main screen is a 2.8-inch panel with a QVGA resolution. Also, there is a number and d-pad at the bottom.

Talking about the innards, the Nokia phone makes use of a Qualcomm 205 chipset that is teamed up with 512GB of RAM and 4GB of storage space. It has dual-SIM support and up to 32GB of expandable storage support.

In order to make it on par with a smartphone, it supports the most popular apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook among others. Also, users can download their favorite apps via KaiStore. The notable features are a 2MP main camera at the rear with LED flash, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and LED flashlight.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia 2720 V Flip supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. With this, users can make HD calls and watch videos as well. The other connectivity features include Wi-Fi with hotspot capability, Bluetooth 4.1 LE and GPS, Also, there is another feature that lets users convert the phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot. There is an emergency button and some other accessibility features too. It also has support for Google Assistant for voice command.

A 1500mAh removable battery fuels the phone over a micro-USB port. It is touted that this smart feature phone will last up to 26 days (standby time) on a single charge.

