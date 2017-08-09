Nokia 3 officially confirmed to get the Android O update

Well, Google is all set to launch the Android 8.0 aka Android O in the next few days. We already have quite a fair idea on which smartphones will be updated to Android O.

Now, we have come across some interesting information. The recently launched low-end smartphone Nokia 3 will be getting the Android O update. Yes, you heard that right. It surely is surprising given the fact that Nokia 3 is a budget smartphone priced at just Rs. 9,499. Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has replied a fan on Twitter, confirming the device will be updated to Android O in future.

Well, if you own a Nokia 3, it is certainly a good news for you. The smartphone is also expected to get updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS by the end of this month. Just to recall, the Nokia 3 adorns a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Being an entry-level smartphone, it sports a polycarbonate body with metallic frames at the sides.

Hi there! Yes it will — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 8, 2017

Under the hood, it is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. The chipset is clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card slot.

Talking about the optics department, the Nokia 3 features an 8MP rear-facing main camera as well as an 8MP selfie camera at the front. As for the software side of things, it currently runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone packs a rather small 2,650mAh Li-Ion non-removable battery.

However, with low RAM and low-resolution display, this is enough to back the phone for an entire day on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, OTG support etc.