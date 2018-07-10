Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 make way to Android Enterprise Recommended list

The Nokia 5.1 Plus aka Nokia X5 is slated to be unveiled in China on July 11. While we are just a day ahead of the announcement, the newly launched Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 have been added to the prestigious Android Enterprise Recommend list. This list features only Android smartphones that are trusted for enterprise use.

Notably, these aren't the first ones from HMD Global to make their way to this list. Already, Nokia 6, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus have been added to the Android Enterprise Recommended list. The inclusion of these entry-level smartphones makes the brand more trustworthy as the models suitable for enterprise use are validated by Google.

Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 are enterprise-ready

The Android Enterprise Recommended has certified that these smartphones are ready for enterprise use. The zero-touch support, fingerprint and telephony aspects have found a place for these two Nokia phones on the list. Other brands recommended for business use are Google, Huawei, Sony, LG, Motorola and Blackberry.

Given that there are 38 devices in the Android Recommended list till date, Nokia becomes one of the top brands for business use. And, what's surprising is that Android biggies such as Samsung do not have even a single device on the list.

To ensure long-term business deployment and easy management, the Android devices in the list should get the latest software updates and security patches from the date of enlisting. This is also favorable to the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 as these smartphones are to get two years of OS support.

What to expect from Nokia X5

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is all set to go official in China tomorrow. The renders of the Nokia X5 hit the web showing the design of the upcoming smartphone. The device appears to have a display notch and thin bezels as the Nokia X6. It is also seen to have dual rear cameras with 13MP and 5MP sensors. We will get to know more details about this smartphone as it gets unveiled tomorrow in China.

