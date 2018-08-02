Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch drawing closer, hints HMD teaser

HMD Global announced the Nokia X6 in May as the first Nokia smartphone to arrive with a notched display. We have already come across reports confirming that the global variant of the X6 will be dubbed Nokia 6.1 Plus. The latest teaser from the company shows that the launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India isn't far away.

The company has taken to Twitter to share a teaser suggesting that it will host a launch event soon in India. The brand is hosting a contest for those who are 18 years and above. 50 winners of the contest will get the chance to attend the launch event.

Though the teaser from HMD hints at a product launch all set to happen soon in India, it doesn't reveal which product will be launched and when the launch event will happen. Given the existing reports, we can expect the Nokia 6.1 Plus to be launched in the country.

Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch nearing

This isn't surprising as the launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India was speculated by several happenings in the recent times. Lately, there was a listing on the official Nokia website in the country pointing out at the imminent launch of the smartphone here. The listing revealed the India SAR details of the device as well.

Prior to this listing, the Nokia phone was listed on the official Indian website and was taken down instantly. Though the listing was removed, it tipped that the launch could be nearing.

Geekbench listing of Nokia 6.1 Plus

The international variant of the Nokia X6 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database earlier in July. This listing revealed some key specifications of the phone. From the same, the device is likely to arrive with a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4GB RAM. Running stock Android 8.1 Oreo, the device is believed to arrive in a top-end variant with 6GB RAM as well.

One of the earlier reports suggested that the company might host a launch event in India sometime in August or September to bring the Nokia 6.1 Plus. This information was obtained from the details revealed by the retail sources in the country. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, it makes sense as the company has started teasing the upcoming launch in the country. We expect more details such as the launch date, venue, device details and more to emerge online soon.