Nokia 6.2 unlikely to be launched at MWC 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 6.2 launch could be delayed.

HMD Global has slated to host an event at MWC 2019 on February 24 to launch a slew of devices including its flagship Nokia 9 PureView. Recently, we came across speculations that the company might also take the wraps off the Nokia 6.2 as well at the upcoming event.

As per fresh information from the Twitter user, Nokia_anew, which has been spilling the beans about upcoming Nokia smartphones has claimed that there are increased chances for the Nokia 6.2 to miss the MWC 2019. Previously, this device was speculated to be unveiled alongside the Nokia 9 PureView. The tweet goes on stating that the reason is that the company wants to concentrate on the flagship smartphone.

Four Nokia smartphones were expected

This information appears to contradict what we came across recently. Yesterday, it was stated by the reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal that the company is in plans to take the wraps off four new smartphones. These were claimed to be the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 4.2 It was also speculated that the company is in plans to launch the flagship device along with mid-range offerings.

If the latest information is to go by, then we can expect the Nokia 6.2 to arrive sometime later. But an exact time frame of when we can expect the same is yet to be known.

Nokia 6.2 rumors

Going by the previous reports, the Nokia 6.2 is likely to be the first smartphone from the company to feature a punch-hole display. It is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch display with a FHD+ resolution. Instead of a notch, it is said to have the display hole to provide room for the selfie camera. It is also believed to be launched with a Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM. The device is likely to have a dual camera module at its rear with the ZEISS optics and OZO audio.