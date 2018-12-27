Nokia 7.1 price drops to Rs. 19,099 on Flipkart

Nokia 7.1 was launched in India earlier this month as the company's new Android One smartphone. The was launched for Rs. 19,999 and was available on Flipkart and Nokia.com. Now, the device appears to have received a discount of Rs. 900 on Flipkart taking its cost down to Rs. 19,099. Notably, this smartphone is also available for purchase via the offline retail stores across the country.

Notably, the price drop on the Nokia 7.1 is applicable only on the Gloss Midnight and Blue color variants. The glossy steel variant is available for Rs. 19,650 on Flipkart. As of now, the device is available with only 4GB and 64GB storage space.

Nokia 7.1 launch offers

In addition to the discounted pricing, the Nokia smartphone also comes with other enticing launch offers. The offers include 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase, 5% discount on using Axis Bank credit card and choosing EMI purchases and 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

To recap, the Nokia 7.1 flaunts 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display on top, which takes its aspect ratio to 19:9. The device uses the PureDisplay technology with HDR compatibility paving way for brighter and vibrant picture quality. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. You do get an option to expand the onboard storage on the device to up to 400GB via an external microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Nokia 7.1 includes a dual rear camera module with a 12MP primary sensor that has an aperture of f/1.8 and a 13MP secondary sensor with a wider f/2.2 aperture. There is a 20MP front camera that captures the selfies. The device is fuelled by a 3,400mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery unit.

As it runs Android 9 Pie and belongs to the Android One program, this smartphone gets the timely OS and security updates. HMD Global is already known for rolling out consistent updates to its offerings and we don't doubt the same in the case of Nokia 7.1.