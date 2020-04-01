ENGLISH

    Nokia 7.2 Joins The Android 10 Roll Out List, Check Out New Features

    By
    |

    The Nokia 7.2 has finally joined the list of devices to receive the Android 10 update. With the new software update from Google, the smartphone will start offering support for several new features such as Gesture navigation controls, Focus mode, Smart reply, Family link, and more. Users can now start checking their devices for Android 10 update notification.

    Nokia 7.2 Joins The Android 10 Roll Out List, Check Out New Features

     

    Notably, the Nokia 7.2 was unveiled in September, 2019, running Android 9 Pie. The new update comes after six months of the Android 10 rollout. HMD Global launched the handset with a promise of three years' worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades, with Android 10 being these devices' first OS upgrade.

    The news of the update was posted via a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD.

    The Nokia 7.2 was due to receive the Android 10 update by the end of Q1 2020. With the handset joining the list for the new software update, HMD Global's portfolio of Android 10 supported devices includes- Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2 are all upgraded to Android 10.

    Nokia 7.2 Android 10 Features List

    The Nokia 7.2 will now support Android 10 'Gesture Navigation' for faster and more intuitive controls

    Users can also enable 'Smart Reply' for faster responses in text messages

    'Focus mode' comes to Nokia 7.2 to help users block out distracting apps

    Google Android 10 update will also enable 'Privacy Controls' to offer users more control of their personal data

    The Nokia 7.2 will also support 'Family Link' under 'Digital Wellbeing' feature to help parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

    Nokia 7.2 Specifications

    The Nokia 7.2 flaunts a 6.39-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

     

    There is a dedicated microSD card slot that offers support to up to 512GB of expandable storage. The Nokia 7.2 sports a triple-lens rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor from ZEISS Optics with quad-pixel technology. There is an 8MP secondary sensor with a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP third depth sensor.

    For selfies, the Nokia 7.2 flaunts a 20MP quad pixel camera with ZEISS Optics and f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 7.2 is currently selling at Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
